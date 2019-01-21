Maha cop killed while stopping truck carrying bullocks, 2 held

A police was killed while trying to stop a truck carrying bullocks in in Maharashtra, over 800 kilometres from here, police said Monday.

The incident happened Sunday night at Khambada Vani Naka on the Nagpur- Road when Prakash Meshram, who was deployed on an anti-liquor check, tried to halt a truck carrying 12 bullocks, an said.

"The did not halt and drove ahead, crushing Meshram under the vehicle's wheels. He is survived by his wife and daughter," he informed.

Two people in the truck, identified as Imtiaz Ahmed Fayyaz Ahmed and Mohammad Raza Abdul Jabbar Qureshi, both 19 years of age, were arrested while two others managed to flee from the vehicle, he added.

This is the second incident of a losing his life while on a vehicle check in the last three months, the said.

was mowed down in November last year during a police check by a sports utility vehicle driven by suspected liquor smugglers.

Prohibition is in place in district and police routinely set up checks on its streets to nab vehicles involved in transporting liqour.

