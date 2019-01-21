NGT directs UPPCB to examine allegations of pollution by industry in Kanpur

The has directed the Control Board (UPPCB) to look into a complaint of an educational institute alleging that air was being caused by an industrial unit in

A bench, headed by NGT Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, asked the state control body to examine the matter and submit a report.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by of the in Kanpur, alleging that is being caused due to hazardous and produced by Prestige Coating Limited, which is in close proximity of the institute on NH-2, Kalpi Road at

It is also alleged that the factory is discharging in and around the area, contaminating the underground water as well as the air.

"Let the UPPCB look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with law and furnish a factual and action taken report to this Tribunal within one month from the date of receipt of copy of this order by email," the bench said on January 18.

A copy of this order, along with the complaint, be sent to the UPPCB by e-mail for compliance, the tribunal said.

"Needless to say that order of the is binding as a decree of court and non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action, including prosecution, in terms of the Act, 2010," the green panel said.

The matter is posted for next hearing on April 4.

