4 injured in lightning strike in J-K's Reasi

Four people were injured in a lightning strike in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, officials said.
The incident took place in Mahore tehsil and led to the death of two animals.
All the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, the officials said.
There were also reports of lightning strikes in Balakote belt of Rajouri district, they said, adding that further details were awaited.
