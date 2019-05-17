USFDA inspection at Indore facility ends with zero observations: Cipla

Drug firm Friday said the US health regulator conducted a post-approval inspection at its facility, and it ended with zero observations.

"We would like to inform you that the USFDA (US Food and Drug Administration) conducted a post-approval inspection at our facility from 13th May to 17th May, 2019. The inspection ended with zero observations," the company said in a BSE filing.

Shares of closed at Rs 543.95 apiece on the BSE, down 1.2 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)