4 killed in road accident in UP's Shahjahanpur

Four persons were killed in an Thursday morning, when a pick-up van was crushed between two trucks when its tried to overtake the two heavier vehicles in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said.

"The took place at on Jalalabad-Badaun road, when a pick-up van came between two trucks, one of which it was overtaking and the other was coming from opposite direction," of Police S Chenappa said.

A man riding a motorcycle behind the pick-up van was also killed in the after a vegetable sack from the fell on him and his bike skidded, police said.

The pick-up van was coming from Jalalabad and heading towards Kasganj, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Gaurav, of the pick-up van, Hariom and Santosh, occupants of the van, and Jaibeer, the bike rider, police said.

All the deceased are in the age group of 35-40 years, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

