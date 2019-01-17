Octavia Spencer, Bryce Dallas Howard to reunite for 'Fairy Tale Ending'

Spencer and Dallas Howard are reteaming for female ensemble comedy " Ending".

This will be the duo's second project together after the critically-acclaimed award winning "The Help".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, and pitched the idea and will also pen the script.

Plot details for the story are currently unknown.

is attached as through their Fuzzy Door production company, as is Howard via her Nine Muses Entertainment with and

Spencer will produce alongside Hecht and McMillan.

will oversee the project on behalf of Universal Pictures.

