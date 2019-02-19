4 labourers killed, 9 injured in road accident in Jharkhand

-
Four labourers were killed and nine others injured when a vehicle carrying them collided head-on with a truck in Bihar's Munger district, police said Tuesday.
The incident happened near Bhimbandh under the jurisdiction of Gangta police station on Monday night, when the labourers were returning to their native village Madhba in Munger district.
While four persons were killed on the spot, nine others were injured in the incident, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Haveli Kharagpur sub-division, Polast Kumar said.
The deceased as well as the injured were occupants of the vehicle, also known as jugaad vehicle, the DSP said.
The deceased were identified as Sanjay Manjhi, Shyam Manjhi, Kariban Manjhi and Munna Manjhi, the DSP said, adding, all the deceased were aged between 30 and 35 years.
Among the nine injured, three were admitted to Munger Sadar Hospital and the rest, who suffered serious injuries, were taken to Jawaharlal Mehru Medical College and Hospital, Bhagalpur, the police officer said, adding, their condition is stated to be critical.
