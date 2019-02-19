Unable to bear son's loss, elderly couple commit suicide

Unable to cope with the loss of their only son, an elderly couple allegedly comitted suicide by setting themselves ablaze at home in the early hours of Tuesday, police here said.

The 61-year-old man and his wife, 55, were living with their son, whose wife had deserted him, and grandson at Velliyankadu near Kangeyam in district



Their son died due to illness six months ago and from then on, the couple appeared to be dejected, police said.

The couple allegedly doused kerosene and set themselves afire around 6 AM, police said.

Hearing their screams, the grandson tried to rescue them but the couple pushed him away, they said.

Some neighbours managed to extinguish the fire.

However, both died at the spot, while the grandson is being treated for minor burns, police said.

