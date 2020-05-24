475 people return to Mizoram from Telangana

At least 475 people returned to



Mizoram by a special train from Telangana on Sunday, an official said.

The returnees arrived at the Bairabi railway station, from where they boarded 32 buses for their respective districts after being screened, he said.

They were received by Kolasib district deputy commissioner H. Lalthlangliana, Kolasib superintendent of police Vanlalfaka Ralte and other officials at the railway station.

Of the 475 people, who returned from Telangana on Sunday, 216 belonged to Aizawl district, Lunglei district (30), Serchhip district (29), Kolasib district (40), Champhai district (41), Siaha district (35), Mamit district (22), Lawngtlai district (23), Saitual district (12), Khawzawl district (25) and two were from Hnahthial district.

All the 40 returnees in Kolasib district were sent to quarantine facilities on Sunday, the official said.

Other returnees would also be sent to designated quarantine centres once they arrived in their respective districts, he added.

An official of task group on migrant workers and stranded travellers said that more than 2,500 people have returned from different states during lockdown till Sunday.

He said that more than 1,600 people from Karnataka, Odhisa and Kerala are expected to arrive within this week.

According to the officials, more than 13,000 stranded in various states, have reported to the Mizoram government to return, till Friday.

The government and churches have set up more than 430 quarantine facilities to accommodate more than 13,800 people across the state.

Mizoram as of now is Covid-19 free state since its lone patient was discharged after he recovered from the virus on May 9.

Health department officials said that at least two suspected Covid-19 patients were admitted in Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Sunday.

Their samples were collected and results were awaited, they said.

Meanwhile, police said that a total of Rs 12.8 lakh has been collected as fine from at least 5,901 people for violating ordinance to contain the spread of COVID-19 since May 4.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)