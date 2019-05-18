49 electors will vote on Sunday at world's highest polling booth

Voters stand in a queue to cast vote during the second phase of general elections, at polling station in Tikri of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, April 18, 2019 | Photo: PTI

The world's highest polling station in village of Himachal Pradesh's tribal district is all set for action on Sunday, ready to receive its 49 registered voters.

The polling station is situated at a height of 15,256 feet above the sea level, State's told PTI.

He said the nearby polling station used to be the world's highest polling booth earlier but it was replaced by during the 2017 assembly elections due to some technical reasons.

Dhiman said the polling station with the lowest number of voters in the state is situated in another tribal district of Kinnaur.

Ka polling station has been set up for just 16 voters, he added.

Both Tashigang and Ka polling stations fall under the Mandi parliamentary seat where the highest number of 17 candidates are in the fray.

However, the direct contest is likely between the BJP and the

Five MLAs, including a state minister, are among the 45 candidates trying to make it to Parliament from the state where polling will be held Sunday, the last phase of voting in the 2019 elections.

There are 53,30,154 registered voters for the four constituencies -- Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra -- in the state. PTI DJI

