LS polls: Cong MLA Pawan Kajal to fight BJP's Kishan Kapoor in HP's Kangra

MLA will take on BJP from constituency in in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Election Committee has so far announced candidates for three out of the total four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The party had on March 29 declared the candidature of former Union telecom Sukh Ram's grandson and Anil Sharma's son and Col from Mandi and Shimla (SC), respectively.

It is yet to announce its candidate from Hamirpur where BJP's young face is recontesting.

The BJP has announced the candidature of Pachhad MLA (Shimla SC), sitting (Mandi), minister (Kangra) and sitting (Hamirpur).

Pawan Kajal, 44, is the sitting MLA from assembly segment. He was elected to the in 2012.

The Congress MLA will take on Kishan Kapoor, whom the BJP has fielded after dropping veteran leader and former CM

Kishan Kapoor, 68, is currently the food, in the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government.

The state will go to polls during the last phase on May 19.