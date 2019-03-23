Quake measuring 5.1 hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands, no casualty reported

-
A medium intensity earthquake shook Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The quake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale hit the island region around 5.04 pm, the NCS said.
The epicentre of the quake, at a depth of around 60 km, was located at latitude 14.0 degrees North and longitude 93.1 degrees East, it said.
The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes.
