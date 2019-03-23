Quake measuring 5.1 hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands, no casualty reported

A medium intensity shook and on Saturday, according to the Centre for Seismology.

The quake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale hit the island region around 5.04 pm, the NCS said.

The epicentre of the quake, at a depth of around 60 km, was located at latitude 14.0 degrees North and longitude 93.1 degrees East, it said.

The and is prone to earthquakes.