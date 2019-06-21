5,322 Janaushadhi centres functional in the country: Govt

As many as 5,322 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Kendras were functional in the country as on June 10, 2019, the government said Friday.

for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said that 39 PMBJP centres have been opened in North-East and Naxal-affected areas in financial year 2018-19.

"As on 10.06.2019, 5,322 Kendras are functional under PMBJP. Out of these, 144 PMBJP kendras are run by persons belonging to SC/ST community," said.

In a written reply to another question, said: "Bureau of Pharma PSUs of (BPPI) has entered into contracts with 154 WHO-GMP certified companies for procuring quality generic medicines and other surgical & consumables to be sold under PMBJP."



The objective of the PMBJP scheme is to make quality medicines available at affordable prices for all, particularly the poor and disadvantaged, through PMBJP Kendras to reduce out of pocket expenses in

