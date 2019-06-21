International Yoga Day celebrated at Kochi naval base

The International Day 2019 was celebrated by the naval personnel of Southern Naval Command (SNC) here with traditional military on Friday.

The celebrations were held at Kochi, Lakshadweep & as well as in all the seven states of in which the SNC is geographically spread, a Defence press release said here.

A mass camp for naval personnel, including personnel of friendly foreign nations undergoing training, as well as families and children, was conducted at the hangar of the oldest naval squadron INAS 550 inside the naval base,

The camp was attended by a large gathering led by AK Chawla, Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), SNC.

The session was conducted by renowned trainer Nuthan Manohar from 'Me Met Me' institute.

The camp was aimed at creating awareness amongst the naval personnel and families about the benefits of yoga in daily routine, to enjoy a healthy and stress-free life, the release said.

Similar sessions were held at other places such as at Fort where yoga sessions were conducted for more than 200 naval personnel and families, it said.

The ships of SNC, INS Sujata, Magar and Sagardhawani deployed on maritime surveillance mission, also conducted yoga at sea, the release said.

Amass yoga session was also conducted for personnel of other SNC ships in the harbour.

Approximately 450 personnel from all ships participated in the yoga sessions.

The International Yoga day celebrations of SNC included a week-long commemorative activities such as a workshop-cum-lecture on the virtues of yoga/ meditation and its healing benefits.

A quiz competition to increase awareness about yoga and its benefits was also conducted at Sagarika Auditorium, Naval Base, Kochi, it added.

