5 burglars arrested in Delhi's Dwarka

The has arrested five people on charges of burglary and seized branded clothes worth Rs 50 lakh, an said Monday.

Based on a tip-off, police laid a trap near Power House in Dwarka Sector-1 and apprehended five men in a car on Thursday, said of Alphonse.

The five people were identified as Rajan (38), Ravi (28), Rajesh (30), Ansar (36) and Yashvir (35), he said, adding that Rajan was the kingpin of the gang.

During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they mainly used to target shops.

They told police that two members of the gang used to go for a recce posing as sweepers, the DCP said.

The accused persons used to shift the stolen items to other parts of the country, he added.

Later, their two accomplices (23) and (21) were also arrested.

Police also seized branded clothes worth Rs 50 lakh, five vehicles, one laptop and a television, the DCP added.

