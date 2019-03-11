Punjab govt giving funds directly for sikhs benefit in a

The government on Monday took exception to its counterpart providing funds for benefit of people residing in Punjabi Lane here without informing the

The issue was raised in the by Meghalaya's Urban Affairs department

The informed the House that the government had sanctioned Rs 1.5 lakh for treatment of 10 sikh widows in 2015.

It ( government) had also sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for the construction of the at Bara Bazar in 2016, he added.

"I am surprised to see that the government of Punjab has sanctioned funds directly to the district (on the two counts) without informing the state government," he told the house while replying to a supplementary question raised by opposition from East Shillong Ampareen Lyngdoh.

On the utilization of the funds, the said the school had submitted the utilization certificate on July 31, 2017 and the construction work has been completed.

Shilling had witnessed large-scale violence in June last year following clashes between sikhs living in the Punjabi lane and lacal tribals over an incident of eve-teasing and subsequent assault of a person from a local tribal community.

The hill had experienced curfew for months after the clashes. had raised the matter of security of their community members with the government then.

Lone Party (NCP) Saleng A Sangma attacked the over the issue saying it reflects its irresponsible attitude.

"I am not against development programmes by other states... Now this issue has been there for many years if the state government is allowing (such funds to come in), we are asking for trouble in the future," Sangma warned.

He asked whether the would also accept if decides to take up development programs at Langpih. Sangma also sought assurance from the state government to look into the matter seriously to which the minister replied in the affirmative.

Meanwhile, assured the house that he will take up the issue of income tax paid by tribal youths working outside the state with the Union government.

As per the laid down provisions, tribals of the Northeast are exempted from paying income tax in their states. But, the tax is collected from them while working outside the state.

The also informed that three projects have been sanctioned under the (NEC) in the state during 2018-19 financial year.

The projects are construction of a hostel for a boarding school at Pynursla in district (Rs 194 lakh), construction of new building blocks for St Mary's College of Teacher Education in the city (Rs 334.18 lakh) and for construction of Rymbai-Bataw-Borghat-Borsora-Jalalpur Road (40km) in district at a cost of Rs 94.19 lakh, he said.

Conrad said Rs 10 lakh for each projects has been received as first installment.

