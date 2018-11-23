Man kills wife, injures step-daughters with truck in a fit of rage

A 32-year-old inebriated man allegedly mowed down his wife with his truck and injured his two step-daughters in a fit of rage at Colony in north Dwarka, police said Friday.

Akhlesh (32), a native of Garpura village in Begusarai district of Bihar, used to quarrel with his wife, (38), frequently over his extra-marital affair, which led to the incident.

He was arrested from Mod, police said.

The accused's 17-year-old step-daughter, who survived the incident, told police that her mother married Akhlesh after getting divorced from her husband.

The couple used to stay at a rented house in Kakrola village. later came to know about Akhlesh's extra-marital affair which caused frequent fights between them, of Alphonse said.

The 17-year-old told police that the accused had taken away her younger sister, one-and-half-year-old Jhanvi, forcibly after a quarrel with Vibha. On the intervening night of November 19 and 20, Jhanvi was traced in the accused's truck which was parked at J J Colony, police said.

Seeing Akhlesh in deep sleep, the mother-daughter duo managed to sneak in the vehicle and took Jhanvi away, the DCP said.

While they were coming back, Akhlesh, angered that the daughter was taken away from him, hit them with the truck, killing Vibha on the spot. The elder daughter sustained head injuries, while the younger one sustained only minor injuries, the said.

The North police station were informed at about the incident 1.30 am on Tuesday. They said a local, who was witness to the accident, chased the truck till near Metro Station where Akhlesh abandoned his vehicle after it got stuck in a sand dune and fled.

The two daughters of the deceased admitted to a local hospital from where they were were referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the DCP said.

The accused has been arrested and a case was registered at station, the said, adding two and Rs 25,110 on cash were recovered from the accused as he was trying to flee to his native village.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to killing Vibha as he was enraged that Vibha had taken away their youngest daughter.

