5-day-old baby boy stolen from civic hospital; woman booked

An unidentified woman abducted a five-day-old baby boy from civic-run Hospital in Central Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at around 5.30 pm in ward number 7 of the hospital when the baby's mother, Shital Salvi (34) was sleeping, a said.

On waking up, she did not find her baby on the bed and informed the hospital staff about it, he said.

When staffers checked the video footage of CCTVs installed in the hospital, they spotted a woman rushing out of the medical facility with a baby in her bag, he said.

The unidentified woman, aged around 40, has been booked under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) by the Agripada police and a search is on for her, the said.

