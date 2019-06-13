Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Afghan President

Modi on Thursday met Afghan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit here and discussed the role played by towards an inclusive peace process in the conflict-hit nation.

"Late night meeting between trusted friends. PM @narendramodi met with Afghan @ashrafghani on sidelines of #SCOsummit in Bishkek," Ministry of tweeted after the meeting.

The two leaders "shared perspectives on situation in Afghanistan, including the role played by towards an inclusive peace process", he said.

Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the (SCO) summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election.

The SCO is a China-led 8-member economic and security bloc with and being admitted to the grouping in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)