5 held in TN for 'plotting' to eliminate leaders of Hindu

Five people were arrested here Sunday for allegedly conspiring to eliminate a few leaders of Hindu outfits, police said.

Acting on a tip off, the (SIU) of the police have detained four people who arrived here from Chennai, yesterday.

Another person who had come to receive them was also picked up for questioning, they said.

Stating that all four had come to attend a marriage, police said interrogation revealed that they had conspired to eliminate of Hindu Makkal Katchi and Hindu among some others.

All the five were booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and conspiracy.

They were arrested and lodged in here.

Security has been provided for the leaders.

