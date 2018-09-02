Five killed, 16 missing in China floods

At least five people were killed and 16 others went missing as torrential rains triggered flood on Sunday in China's

The heavy rains damaged several homes, affected power supply and caused cave-ins at in Malipo County, officials said.

The flood claimed lives of at least five people while 16 others are missing, they said.

The provincial civil affairs and meteorological authorities have activated emergency responses to the disaster, state-run agency reported.

