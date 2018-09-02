JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Match on edge as India reach 126/4 at tea after Kohli dismissal

Hamilton triumphs in Italy as Ferrari flounder
Business Standard

Five killed, 16 missing in China floods

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

At least five people were killed and 16 others went missing as torrential rains triggered flood on Sunday in China's Yunnan Province.

The heavy rains damaged several homes, affected power supply and caused cave-ins at Mengdong Township in Malipo County, officials said.

The flood claimed lives of at least five people while 16 others are missing, they said.

The provincial civil affairs and meteorological authorities have activated emergency responses to the disaster, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 20:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements