5 people dead, including armed suspect, at California home

A gunman shot and killed four people then turned the gun on himself after an hours-long standoff with police in California, authorities said Monday.

saw several bloody family members and victims fleeing a home when police responded to calls of shots fired Sunday night.

"Two adults exited the residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound each," told

The adult male and female were taken from the hectic scene in an armored vehicle and rushed to a hospital, where both died, the statement said.

When officers arrived two other adult women and the male gunman remained inside the residence, which officers surrounded and eventually entered around 1:25 a.m. Monday.

They found all three with at least one gunshot wound. All died at the scene, the police statement said.

Neighboring homes on the street were evacuated as SWAT officers surrounded the home and negotiators tried to contact the suspect.

Authorities did not immediately provide more details.

