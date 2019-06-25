5 soldiers killed in accident in Sri Lanka

A speeding train collided with an army truck in Sri Lanka's district on Tuesday, killing at least five soldiers and injuring two others.

The accident occurred when the train, travelling from capital Colombo to Jaffna, collided with the truck at a railway crossing in between and Murukkandi train stations in the Northern Province.

At least five army soldiers were killed while another 2 were wounded, Colombo Page reported.

said the injured soldiers were rushed to hospital and one of the wounded was in critical condition.

At the time of accident, seven army personnel were inside the truck, Atapattu added.

An investigation has been launched into the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)