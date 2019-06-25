5 soldiers killed in accident in Sri Lanka

-
A speeding train collided with an army truck in Sri Lanka's Kilinochchi district on Tuesday, killing at least five soldiers and injuring two others.
The accident occurred when the train, travelling from capital Colombo to Jaffna, collided with the truck at a railway crossing in between Kilinochchi and Murukkandi train stations in the Northern Province.
At least five army soldiers were killed while another 2 were wounded, Colombo Page reported.
Army Spokesman Brigadier Sumith Atapattu said the injured soldiers were rushed to Kilinochchi hospital and one of the wounded was in critical condition.
At the time of accident, seven army personnel were inside the truck, Atapattu added.
An investigation has been launched into the accident.
