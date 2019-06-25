Centre plans to set up common online platform for RERA of all states, UTs

The Centre has planned to set up a common for the (RERA) of all states and UTs, a move which will provide an opportunity to home-buyers, builders and authorities to exchange views.

Announcing the government's plan here, Housing and Urban Affairs said that with this platform, the will become "more strong".

Under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, all states are mandated to constitute their respective which provides proper protection to home buyers.

"We are working to introduce a common platform where of all states and Union Territories (UTs) can exchange their views. With this, will be more strong," he said.

According to the ministry, as per the norms of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), home-buyers will not be able to avail Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) under the mission if is not registered under RERA.

Under PMAY (U), home-buyers can avail an interest subsidy of upto 2.67 lakh.

Later, Mishra told reporters that on the online platform, any state RERA can study an order of other states in a particular matter. Also, home-buyers and builders can give their views on this issue.

Giving details about on (U), and Smart Cities Mission, the said that till now, over 42,000 projects have been registered under RERA while more than 32,000 have been registered.

On his part, Housing and said that wherever the central has been implemented, it has made a "very big difference".

RERA is a and it gives an opportunity to home-buyers to register their complaint against builders, Puri also said.

Mishra said that 30 states and UTs have notified RERA, but has notified its own -- Housing and Industrial Regulation Act, 2017 (HIRA).

In July last year, the ministry had sought the opinion of the over notifying its own instead of implementing the enacted by Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)