Pre-monsoon preparations: WR chops down 51 trees, trimmed 1591

The Western Railway (WR) Tuesday said it chopped down 51 trees and trimmed 1591 others in the last six months ahead of monsoon.

According to authorities, the action was taken in the wake of some instances wherein trees leaning towards railway tracks either caused delay or cancellation of services.

"Western Railway has carried out trimming of 1591 trees and cut 51 trees during the last six months as part of the pre- preparation work, after few recent instances where certain Ashoka trees which had leaned towards railway tracks had caused loss of punctuality and cancellation," WR Chief Public Relations Officer said in a press release issued Tuesday.

He referred to a recent incident in which a tree leaning towards tracks between Charni Road and Grant Road stations caused cancellation of two trains and delayed a suburban train. The tree was cut down to avoid any usual disruption in the peak hours.

Meanwhile, the WR has also urged residents of private societies along the railway tracks to join hands with authorities to trim trees located on their premises to avoid any disruption in service.

The Met department has announced onset of south-west monsoon in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra.

