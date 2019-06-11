50 per cent tariff on US motorcycles by India unacceptable, says Trump

has again criticised India's high import tariff on the iconic motorcycles as "unacceptable" while acknowledging that his "good friend" Modi has reduced it from 100 per cent to 50 per cent, even as the US rued that is a that everybody wants to "rob".

Trump said the United States, under his leadership, is a country that can no longer be fooled.

"We're not the foolish country that does so badly. You look at India, very good friend of mine, (Narendra) Modi, you take a look at what they've done, 100 per cent tax on a motorcycle. We charge them nothing," Trump told in an interview on Monday.

Trump was referring to the import tariff on the motorcycles, an issue that has been close to his heart and wants to reduce it to zero.

"So, when Harley sends over there, they have 100 per cent tax. When they (India) send in they make a tremendous number of motorcycles when they send them in, no tax. I called him. I said it's unacceptable, Trump said, referring to his conversation with Modi.

"He (Modi) reduced it by 50 per cent with one phone call. I said it's still unacceptable because it's 50 per cent versus nothing. It's still unacceptable. And they're working on it," he said, indicating that the two countries are still in talks to resolve the issue of import tariffs on American motorcycles.

had last February slashed the customs duty on imported motorcycles like to 50 per cent after Trump called it "unfair" and threatened to increase the tariff on import of Indian bikes to the US.

Trump in the past has criticised India, saying it is one of the world's "highest taxing nations".

The US has repeatedly claimed that is a "tariff king" and imposes "tremendously high" tariffs on American products.

