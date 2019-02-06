55 injured as bus overturns after collision with truck

At least 55 people were injured when a bus overturned after a collision with a truck in West district Wednesday, police said.

The bus was on its way to town from Daton. The incident took place at around 9 am near Giridhari chowk on the NH 60, the police said.

The injured were rushed to Medical College Hospital. Doctors said condition of 10 of the injured passengers was serious.

