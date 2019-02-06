Rahul makes stopover at Jagdalpur airport en route Odisha

Wednesday made a brief stopover at the airport in Chhattisgarh's district before proceeding to Odisha, where he is scheduled to address a rally.

Gandhi landed at the airport at around 10:40 am in a special plane, and was there for a couple of minutes before leaving in a chopper for Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district of neighbouring Odisha, a said.

Chief Minister is accompanying Gandhi, he said, adding that the CM, state and MLAs welcomedGandhi at the airport.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)