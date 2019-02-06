JUST IN
Rahul makes stopover at Jagdalpur airport en route Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday made a brief stopover at the Jagdalpur airport in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district before proceeding to Odisha, where he is scheduled to address a rally.

Gandhi landed at the airport at around 10:40 am in a special plane, and was there for a couple of minutes before leaving in a chopper for Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district of neighbouring Odisha, a state government official said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is accompanying Gandhi, he said, adding that the CM, state Commerce and Industry Minister Kawasi Lakhma and Congress MLAs welcomedGandhi at the airport.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 12:30 IST

