55 NCC cadets of West Bengal awarded Governor's medal

Keshari Nath Wednesday awarded the Governors Medal to 55 meritorious NCC cadets of for their outstanding performanance during the year 2018-2019.

The awards were given at a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan here, officials said.

Cadets of Army, Navy and Airforce NCC units, who excelled in various training and related activities, were bestowed with the prestigious Governors Medal.

The awardees included 30 boy cadets and 25 girl cadets, who have performed exceptionally well in various training activities like shooting competition, trekking, sailing, parade and other national level camps, the officials said.

They also participated in exchange programmes with friendly foreign countries and contributed in spreading social awareness.

Maj Gen KT Sreekumar, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate & Sikkim, Satish Chandra Tiwary, West Bengal Higher Education department R K Shukla were present on the occasion, they said.

The ceremony was also attended by the officers of NCC in Kolkata, the Instructor staff and the parents of the cadets who had an opportunity to interact with the after the ceremony.

