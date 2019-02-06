Flow of funds to local bodies increased in 4 years: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Wednesday that the flow of funds to local governing bodies increased more than three times after his government came to power in 2014.
In the last four years, his government gave Rs 21,000 crore to local bodies, he said.
The chief minister was speaking in Beed district.
"We have adopted a proactive approach, having a better tuning with local bodies, and increased the flow of funds to Rs 21,000 crore from the earlier Rs 6,500 crore. Beed district alone received Rs 495 crore," Fadnavis said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gained control of several local bodies in the state in the last four years.
Fadnavis laid the foundation stone of a 100-bed mother & child care centre which would be coming up at a cost of Rs 21.5 crore at Beed under the National Rural Health Mission.
He also inaugurated Late Gopinath Munde Hall at Beed Municipal Council and a shelter home built by the civic body.
The chief minister also felicitated theatre director Waman Kendre and activist Shabbir Sheikh who works for animal and cow protection for receiving Padma Shri. He also feted wrestler Rahul Aware, a gold medalist in the Commonwealth Games.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU