6 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh held in Assam

Six illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, all members of a family, were arrested early Thursday in Assam's district, a said here.

The family went missing four months ago after the rejected their plea challenging a Gauhati High Court order, which declared them as illegal migrants, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border), Morigaon, D R Bora, said.

The apex court had also directed them to surrender before police, the DSP said.

"The arrested immigrants, including two women, were declared 'foreigners' by the here and the also upheld the decision.

"The family then approached the Supreme Court, which rejected their petition and asked them to surrender," told reporters.

The immigrants who were arrested Thursday have been identified as Amez Ali, Sirazul Hoque, Somet Ali, Golap Ali, Yumuri Begum and Robisa Begum, he said, adding that all six of them have been sent to a detention camp in Tejpur.

