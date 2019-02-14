Police investigate Aussie parliament brawl

are investigating a between a and a top that left blood on the walls of the

Police and parliamentary authorities are looking into a Tuesday night altercation between 70-year-old and a staffer for populist

Burston showed off a cut on his thumb following the altercation and, following an initial denial, admitted to smearing his blood on Hanson's parliamentary office door.

In a statement, Burston said he "reported the full matter to the Australian Federal Police" and was asking for a restraining order against the

"This matter is now in the hands of the police," he added.

-- who had been instrumental in Hanson gaining outsized influence in Australian -- has been banned from parliament.

The confrontation, which was caught on camera, took place as Burston accused Hanson of years of unwanted sexual advances and Hanson accused an -- believed to be Burston -- of sexual misconduct.

Hanson, of the One Nation party, made light of the harassment allegations by saying she was 64 years old but "not that desperate".

The pair split politically last year and have feuded since.

Amid the most recent spat, reported that a female aide once accused Burston of offering sex to cheer her up. He denied the allegations.

