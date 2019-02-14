Thai court accepts dissolution case over princess nomination

A has agreed to take up the case of whether to dissolve a political party that nominated a member of the royal family as its candidate for in next month's

Thailand's made the announcement in a statement Thursday, just a day after the recommended the be dissolved over its Feb. 8 nomination of

issued a royal order just hours after his sister's nomination that deemed the political bid inappropriate and unconstitutional. The court said the charges are being forwarded to the party, which will have seven days to respond. The next hearing will be Feb. 27.

If the party is dissolved its board members could be banned from politics.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)