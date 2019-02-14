JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Police investigate Aussie parliament brawl

US and China seek deal to prevent trade-war escalation
Business Standard

Thai court accepts dissolution case over princess nomination

AP  |  Bangkok 

A Thai court has agreed to take up the case of whether to dissolve a political party that nominated a member of the royal family as its candidate for prime minister in next month's general election.

Thailand's Constitutional Court made the announcement in a statement Thursday, just a day after the Election Commission recommended the Thai Raksa Chart Party be dissolved over its Feb. 8 nomination of Princess Ubolratana Mahidol.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn issued a royal order just hours after his sister's nomination that deemed the political bid inappropriate and unconstitutional. The court said the charges are being forwarded to the party, which will have seven days to respond. The next hearing will be Feb. 27.

If the party is dissolved its board members could be banned from politics.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 15:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements