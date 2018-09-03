6 injured in blast at illegal cracker factory in Amritsar

A blast in an illegal cracker factory being run in the residential area in this city on Monday left six people injured, police said.

The blast took place in Kot Khalsa locality where an illegal cracker unit was being run in a house, they said.

The blast, caused when explosive material caught fire, was so severe that it damaged roofs of three neighbouring houses, police said.

While three people were injured in the house where the blast took place, three others in the neighbouring houses whose roofs collapsed due to the impact of the explosion, they said.

Police said illegal storage of crackers was also found in the same locality just a few yards from the spot of blast.

