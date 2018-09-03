Nagar Untari town to be renamed as Banshidhar Nagar

The Centre has cleared governments proposal to rename Railway Station as and town as Banshidhar Nagar, V D Ram said Monday.

Nagar Untari, which borders Uttar Pradesh, is famous for Lord Krishna temple, which has astadhatu idol. The town is located 40 km towards west from district headquarters Garhwa.

The proposal to rename Railway Station as and Nagar Untari town as Banshidhar Nagar was sent on March 22, 2018. It has been cleared by the Union Home Ministry, Ram, who represents the Lok Sabha from Palamau, said.

He said he had also met Rajiv Gauba in this connection earlier.

Senior Public Relations Officer of Dhanbad Rail Division P K Mishra said, We are yet to receive any letter in this regard.

