Major tourist attractions, offers showcased at India Travel Mart in Agra

Gearing up for a new tourist season, state government departments, hoteliers and travel agents showcased major tourist attractions, plans and offers for customers at the India Travel Mart (IMT).

The three day event was opened for the public here.

departments likeUttar Pradesh (host state),Gujarat Tourism(partner state), (feature states), andseveralhotels, travel agents, tour operators, various citiesareactively showcasing their products and destinations at Agra.

India Travel Mart owes its success to an attempt at pacifying the city's interest for travel and adventure. With country's top domestic and international and hotels participatingunderone roof caters to all the needs of the travellers.

"With the kind of stressful lives that we lead, a person tends to looks for refreshing holidays and unique to unwind,to simplify this need, we are organisingITM-Agrafor the first timewherein the customers get specially designed packages and great deals with innumerable choices. So if you are planning your dream holiday, visit our exhibition,"says Ajay Gupta, Managing Director,

"We understand the need to promote the tier II and tier III cities in tourism. A unique blend of hassle free travel packages, he further added.

Considering the fact that the buying capacity in people has considerably grown, events like these are a must.

