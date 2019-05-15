6 injured in grenade blast outside mall in Guwahati

At least six persons were injured in a grenade blast in front of a and near a park in the heart of the city Wednesday evening, police said.

Two men came on a motorcycle and threw a grenade in front of the at arterial R G Baruah Road just opposite the zoo at around 8 pm, told

"As per the preliminary report, six persons were injured. I am on my way to the spot now," he said.

All the injured have been taken to hospital, police said.

of Police Kuladhar Saikia and other senior officials too have rushed to the spot.

The location is next to the Shraddhanjali Kanan park, where a large number of people usually gather in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)