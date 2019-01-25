6 killed as trucks collide

Six persons were killed and as many injured when two trucks collided head on in Birbhum district of on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred at Gopalpur village under police station area on Suri-Durgapur road.

Twelve people were travelling in an empty truck that rammed into a goods laden truck coming from the opposite direction, police said.

Four persons died on the spot while two others were declared dead at

Six others were admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

Most of the victims were resident of Aushgram.

