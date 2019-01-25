Hindi belt offers huge potential for regional content producers: Expert

belts like offers huge potential for bloggers amid growing consumption of on regional languages, said here.

Sumedh Chaphekar, of NoFiltr, a social media incubator, observed that from content business point of view regional languages are doing huge business right now.

We see huge potential for bloggers making quality content in belt like

He, however, noted that though bloggers and influencers are making quality online content, they are failing to monetise it.

"Wherever I have been going around the world, I see people making great content but have failed to monetise it. Sales is what content creators primarily fail at," he said.

He added that sales depend on who is watching the content and how much money are they willing to spend based on the advertisement placed on the video.

"Quality content is very subjective. Sometimes some of our creators and influencers with 10,000 followers make as much money as people with a million followers. This could be because the 10,000 followers may have as much as purchase capacity as a set of those million followers," he added.

Earlier, people were of the view that they have never used because they judged the content on the platform, Chaphekar said.

"In 2019 it's the same with TikTok, I predict TikTok is going to be a huge part of the daily lives of most Indians in 12-18 months," he said. In tier 2 and 3 cities, platforms like TikTok are being watched constantly with at least 4 to 5 hours of content consumption in a day, Chaphekar added.

