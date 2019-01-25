Cong will win all 13 LS seats in Punjab: Amarinder

Terming Vadra's entry into as a "masterstroke", Minister Friday said it would change the political equations not only in but the entire country.

Launching the Pradesh Committee's here, he assured Vadra of full support by the state party cadre to realise Rahul Gandhi's dream of an inclusive

The minister also asserted that the will be the the next of the country.

Priyanka's entry marked the fulfilment of a long-pending demand of the Congress workers and all party members, across cadre, a party release quoting said.

The Congress workers are with her and the Congress in their campaign to rid the people of of the corrupt and divisive government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the statement added.

He alleged that the ill-conceived policies of the Centre had vitiated the overall atmosphere in the country, plunging it into an environment of fear, lawlessness and tension.

Singh exuded confidence that the Congress will win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in the forthcoming polls.

He said the Shakti programme launched by the Congress chief to strengthen the party at the booth level had brought in a new level of enthusiasm among the workers to take on the BJP-led government and expose its anti-people agenda.

Terming forthcoming as very important for the country, he called upon the workers to take Shakti to every household to ensure that the party wins all the 13 seats in the state.

Formally launching the 'Mission 13' campaign, he exhorted the PPCC workers to go all out to expose the false propaganda being spread by the SAD-BJP combine and to take the state government's achievements to the people.

Mission 13 is critical for enabling a change in Delhi, which is urgently needed to save the country, said the chief minister, adding that the prevailing atmosphere necessitated a new democratic and fair regime at the Centre.

Referring to the Jan Sampark Abhiyan, he stressed the need to connect with the grassroot workers and voters to solicit their views and suggestions for informed decisions by the top leadership.

The door-to-door campaign would further fortify Rahul Gandhi's vision to make each Indian a part of the change which the whole nation desires, he said, addressing party workers and leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)