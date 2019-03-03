6 more held with mobile phones in HS exams

were seized from six examinees of the Higher Secondary Examinations Saturday, a said.

Saturday was the fourth day of the plus two board exams and warnings were issued earlier that a candidate's registration would be cancelled if found carrying mobiles in exam centres.

The said were found in the possession of candidates in four examination centres in the city and its suburbs at Amherst Street, Khardah, Kamarhati and Agarpara, besides two candidates at Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur and Cooch Behar on Saturday.

Examinations of Biology, Business Studies and Political Science took place on Saturday.

The said the six examinees would be barred from taking the remaining tests and the process of cancellation of their registration will be initiated after getting the report from the in-charge of respective centres.

So far, 13 candidates have been caught carrying mobile phones inside the exam halls since the HS exams started on February 26.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)