Jual Oram inaugurates CNG station at Rourkela

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram Sunday inaugurated a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station of the GAIL Gas Limited in Rourkela.
Oram said the CNG station located at Chhend Ring Road, one of the prime locations of Rourkela, will give fillip to build an eco-friendly mobility network in the steel city in Sundargarh district.
The minister also filled the first auto-rickshaw with the environment friendly fuel and interacted with auto-rickshaw drivers.
The GAIL Gas Limited has bagged the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project for supplying CNG to transport Sector, Piped Natural Gas for Households, Industries & Commercial Units in Sundargarh and Jharsuguda Districts, an official said.
