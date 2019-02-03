6 people die as 9 coaches of Seemanchal Express derail in Bihar

Six people died on Sunday after nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Express derailed in district of Bihar, railway officials said.

The accident took place at 3:58 am in Sahadai Buzurg.

One general coach, one B3, three sleeper coaches -S8, S9, S10 and four more coaches have derailed, said

The Railways has said that six people have died in the train accident.

The 12487 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Express was running at full speed when the accident occurred, the officials said.

A team of doctors has rushed to the from Sonpur and Barauni. Accident relief train has also moved for carrying out relief and rescue operations.

The Railways has also issued help line numbers - Sonpur 06158221645, Hajipur 06224272230 and Barauni 06279232222.

