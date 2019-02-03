Trump on course with pro golfers Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods

golfed in with two of the game's greatest champions, and

Trump arrived at his private club in sunny Jupiter on Saturday after he escaped the bitter cold and snow in a day earlier.

He later tweeted a photo of him standing next to them on a tee box and said it was a "great morning."



The weekend trip is Trump's first to his home and properties since The had limited his travel during the record 35-day partial federal shutdown that ended last week.

Both Nicklaus and Woods are among Trump's regular partners. Nicklaus also designed the Jupiter club's 18-hole course.

Nicklaus and Woods are defined by their major championships. Nicklaus holds the professional record with 18 while Woods has been stuck on 14 for the past 10 years.

Saturday's pairing was believed to be the first time Nicklaus and Woods have played together since 2002 at a Monday night exhibition called "Battle at Bighorn" in Nicklaus and Woods were teammates in a match against and

The last time Nicklaus and Woods played together in an official event was

