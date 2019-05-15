60.23 per cent students pass Assam matriculation examination

A total of 60.23 per cent of the 3,36,203 students passed the (class 10) examination the results of which were declared on Wednesday by the Board of Secondary Education, (SEBA).

Meghashree Borah of Sankardev Shishu Bidya Niketan in Lakhimpur topped the examination with 594 marks out of 600, which is 99 per cent.

Chinmoy Hazarika (Don Bosco High School, Baghchung, Jorhat) and Pratyasha Medhi (St Mary's HS School, Guwahati) came second with 593 marks, while Afreen Ahmed (Christjyoti School, Nagaon) and Anushree Bhuyan (St Mary's HS School, Guwahati) stood third with 591 marks, said.

The pass percentage of boys was 62.65 while that of girls was 57.95 per cent.

A total of 1,02,713 boys out of 1,63,945 passed, while the number for girls were 1,05,105 out of 1,81,385 across the state, the results gazette said.

The number of students who passed in the first division was 48,599 students while those in second division and third division were 71,020 and 82,889 respectively.

The pass percentage last year was 56.04 per cent.

In the High Madrassa (AHM) examinations, the total pass percentage is 58.18 out of the 9,127 students who appeared, said.

In the AHM examination, the top position was secured by Selim Ahmed of Rakhaldubi High Madrassa in Goalpara scoring 93.5 per cent, which is 561 out of 600.

(Pipirakuchi Anchalik High Madrassa, Darrang) came second with 553 marks and (Ambari Kartimari High Madrassa, Goalpara) stood third with 547 marks



A total of 600 students passed in first division, 2,102 in second division and 2,608 in third division.

The state-controlled conducts both HSLC and AHM examinations.

