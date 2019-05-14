Odisha Matriculation exam results in third week of May

The (BSE) Tuesday announced that this year's (Class 10) examination results would be published in the third week of this month.

The conducts the examination for Odia medium schools in the state.

announced that the results will be published on any day between May 15 and 21.

The had earlier planned to publish the examination results on May 6.

Nearly six lakh students have written this year's annual High School Certificate examinations that were held in about 3000 examination centers in the state from February 22 to March 8.

The evaluation of answer sheets had ended in April.

BSE sources said the last minute touches were given to the result booklets when the state was battered by a devastating cyclone on May 3.

"Publication of results slightly got delayed because of complete breakdown of power and telecom connectivity in the state due to the devastating storm", the sources said.

