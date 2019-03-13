Exam panel fails to decide fate of Matric examinees

The examination committee of the (BSE) Tuesday could not take a "final" decision about the fate of 108 students, whose Mathematics answer sheets went missing during the just-concluded examination in

The committee also failed to take a call on another students, whose English paper was cancelled after a large number of students of at least three schools in Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Balangir districts were found to have adopted unfair practices during the (class 10) examination.

"Although, the members of the examination committee discussed at length about certain other aspects of the examination, they could not arrive at a final decision on the fate of the 108 students, whose answer sheets are still untraceable", said.

The OMR sheets of about 108 students, who had written the matriculation examination from government-run Podia SSD High School in district, were found missing after the invigilators had collected them on the completion of the examination on March 2.

Similarly, discussions on the fate of another students also remained "inconclusive", Hazra said



The examination committee would meet shortly to take a call on the two cases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)