Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff to feature in 'Pig'

Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff are teaming up for Michael Sarnoski's "Pig".

The story revolves around a lone truffle hunter (Cage) living in the Oregonian wilderness. When his beloved pig is kidnapped, he must go on a journey to Portland and his past to recover her.

Sarnoski based his script off a story he co-wrote with Vanessa Block, reported Deadline.

Both Cage and Block are also serving as producer with Dimitra Tsingou, Adam Paulsen, Dori Rath, Joseph Restaino, Steve Tisch, among others.

Sarnoski said he is looking forward to working on the project.

"What began as a very personal project has transformed into a labor of love for so many talented people. I'm thrilled for us all to be bringing this strange world to life," the director said.

"Sometimes a unique set of circumstances exists for the telling of a pure human story. The creative alchemy of a phenomenal cast and crew has further actualised this magic we're eager to share with others," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)