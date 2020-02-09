JUST IN
Delhi elections: Final voter turnout recorded at 62.59%, say EC officials

In the 2015 Assembly polls, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of 67.47%

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Assembly elections
Protestor show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes for the Delhi Assembly elections in New Delhi | (PTI Photo/Manvender V

The final voter turnout in the Delhi polls was 62.59 per cent, senior officials said on Sunday. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly were held on Saturday.

"The final voter turnout was recorded at 62.59 per cent," a senior official in the Delhi CEO's office said.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of 67.47 per cent.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted an easy win for the Aam Aadmi Party, which sought to retain power on development plank, against the BJP that ran an aggressive campaign centred around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.
First Published: Sun, February 09 2020. 19:08 IST

