7 dead, 20 injured in bus crash in Jaipur

Seven people, including a women, were killed and 20 others injured Wednesday when a speeding bus rammed into the rear of another bus parked on the road in Rajasthan's district, police said.

The accident took place near Kainpura crossing apparently due to the rush among bus drivers to take passengers on board, said, station incharge Dholaram said.

The speeding bus was en route to Ahmedabad from Jaipur, he said.

Four persons died on the spot and three others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment, Dholaram said.

He said 19 among those injured are in critical condition and were referred to a hospital in from a primary care centre in Rani town.

Champa Devi (38), Chunni Lal Sattar (22), (22), Poonam Singh (19), Pappu Ram (35), Girdhari Singh (35) and Rawal Singh (22) were killed in the accident, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a case was registered against the accused driver, said.

